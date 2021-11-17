MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $489.65.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $585.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.49. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.68 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $586.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $49,699,748 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

