Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.