Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.11. 20,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,503. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

