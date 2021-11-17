Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. 17,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

