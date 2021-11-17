Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 504,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $88.13.

