Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $1,255,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,775 shares of company stock worth $44,015,563 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.58. The stock had a trading volume of 90,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.08. The stock has a market cap of $357.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

