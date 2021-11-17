Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.