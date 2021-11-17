Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

