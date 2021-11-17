Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $155.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. The company has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,784 shares of company stock worth $61,403,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

