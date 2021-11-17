Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,896 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in MetLife by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 917,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after acquiring an additional 78,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 29.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

