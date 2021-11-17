Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 74 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $231.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.13 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

