Morgan Stanley Acquires 349,623 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after buying an additional 4,639,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after buying an additional 3,127,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,624,000 after buying an additional 1,407,912 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of GT stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

