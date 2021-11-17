Morgan Stanley Has $23.02 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $196.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average is $200.48. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

