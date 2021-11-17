Morgan Stanley Has $23.56 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $23,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,915,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

