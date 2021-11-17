Morgan Stanley Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $235.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.94. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,585. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day moving average of $208.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

