Morgan Stanley Increases Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $170.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 39.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $281.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,617,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

