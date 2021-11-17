Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,573 ($33.62) on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The stock has a market cap of £9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,514.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,579.68.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.01), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($490,570.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $90,658,275.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

