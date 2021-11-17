Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

PYTCF stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

