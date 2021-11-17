Morgan Stanley Sells 109,242 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of Sandstorm Gold worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

