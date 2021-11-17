Morgan Stanley Sells 382,656 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 382,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gentex were worth $23,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

