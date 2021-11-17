Morgan Stanley Sells 4,813 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $175.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $175.72.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

