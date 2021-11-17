Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0569 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $25.93 million and $978,016.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00224392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.