Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Shares Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Motion Acquisition were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Motion Acquisition by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

MOTN stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

