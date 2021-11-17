Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Movado Group stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. Movado Group has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $858.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

In related news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

