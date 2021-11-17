Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPLY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 13,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,249. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56. Mr Price Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.94.

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

