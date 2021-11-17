Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 193,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

