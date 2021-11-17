MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.60. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 79,213 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68,000.00 and a beta of 0.30.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. MusclePharm had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

