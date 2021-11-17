Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $750.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

