MyNeighborAlice Market Capitalization Tops $306.08 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $306.08 million and $151.25 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.31 or 0.00021911 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00227108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.