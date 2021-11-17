MyWish (WISH) Market Capitalization Hits $1.73 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $164.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00224626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

