Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 723725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $554.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

