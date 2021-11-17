NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the October 14th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNXPF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNXPF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

