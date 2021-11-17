National Bank Financial Comments on KP Tissue Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.38. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.86 million and a P/E ratio of -28.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -197.80%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

