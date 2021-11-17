National Bank Financial Comments on Lassonde Industries Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

