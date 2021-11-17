National Bank Financial Lowers KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to C$10.50

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KPTSF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

KPTSF stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

