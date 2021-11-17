National Bank Financial Weighs in on Tricon Residential Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.73.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$17.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$10.70 and a 52 week high of C$18.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

