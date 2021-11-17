National Bankshares Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.19. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.47 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$841.73 million and a PE ratio of -9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.