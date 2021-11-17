National Bankshares Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.19. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.47 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$841.73 million and a PE ratio of -9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

