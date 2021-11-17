Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

