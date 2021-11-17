Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce $152.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the highest is $155.20 million. Nautilus posted sales of $189.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $643.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

NYSE NLS opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

