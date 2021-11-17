NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS NCCGF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. NCC Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

