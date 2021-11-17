nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Up 137.9% in October

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NDVN stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. nDivision has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

