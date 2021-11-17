Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) has been given a C$27.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.
NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
NEO traded up C$1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.45. The company had a trading volume of 212,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.12. The company has a market cap of C$814.78 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$11.94 and a 1 year high of C$21.89.
In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.