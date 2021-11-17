Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) has been given a C$27.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NEO traded up C$1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.45. The company had a trading volume of 212,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.12. The company has a market cap of C$814.78 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$11.94 and a 1 year high of C$21.89.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.