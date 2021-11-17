Nerve Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.92 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00227125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

