Nestree (EGG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $632,656.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $632,656.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,829.60 or 0.98660960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.27 or 0.00552865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

