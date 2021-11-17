NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.07 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NetEase stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.49. 2,940,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetEase stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

