NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.07 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NetEase stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetEase stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

