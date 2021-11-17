Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.

NBO stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

In related news, insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,597.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $106,636 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

