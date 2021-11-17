Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.
NBO stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $13.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
