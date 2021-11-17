New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a growth of 3,060.7% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of New America Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. New America Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

New America Energy Corp. engages in the provision of automobile title loans through its subsidiaries. It offers short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral of used car and truck titles. The company was founded on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chamblee, GA.

