New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 1,308 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,985. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

