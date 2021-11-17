New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.43. 105,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $287.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

